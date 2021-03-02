Lu named editor-in-chief of ACM Transactions on Cyber-Physical System

Chenyang Lu, the Fullgraf Professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named editor-in-chief of ACM Transactions on Cyber-Physical Systems. His three-year term started March 1.

ACM Transactions on Cyber-Physical Systems, the flagship journal in the field of cyber-physical systems (CPS), publishes papers that advance sciences and technologies at the interactions of information processing, networking and physical processes. A leading researcher in cyber-physical systems, Lu’s research areas also include real-time and embedded systems, mobile health, clinical artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

Lu

It is Lu’s second term as editor-in-chief for an ACM journal. From 2011-17, he was editor-in-chief for ACM Transactions on Sensor Networks. ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, is the largest organization in computer science, and ACM journals are regarded as the premier journals in their respective fields.

“I feel it important to serve the broad CPS community when invited to serve,” Lu said. “CPS is a vibrant interdisciplinary field with exciting applications from smart cities to health care.”

Earlier this year, Lu was named a fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery. He also is a fellow of IEEE. He is professor of computer science and engineering and a member of the Center for Trustworthy AI in CPS in McKelvey Engineering; and part of the university’s Division of Computational & Data Sciences and Institute for Informatics.

