University named a ‘Women in the Workplace’ honoree

Washington University in St. Louis has been named a top place for women to work in the annual “Women in the Workplace: Employment Scorecard.”

The scorecard recognizes 21 small, medium and large companies in the St. Louis region that show a strong commitment to women in the workplace through measurable outcomes, key policies and best practices. To be a top workplace, employers demonstrated that women hold a minimum of 28% of top leadership roles and comprise a minimum of 25% of the top 10% of the most highly compensated employees. Top employers also offer a starting wage higher than the Missouri minimum wage; family-friendly flexible work policies; and recruitment and retention programs targeted at advancing women.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear how vital it is for employers to be in touch with the changing and evolving needs of employees,” said Nicole Hudson, assistant vice chancellor of the Academy for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “At Washington University, we are proud to have resources and policies that support the health, mental health, wellness, learning and financial well-being of women and their families.”