Guilak recognized for research in cartilage engineering

Guilak

Farshid Guilak, the Mildred B. Simon Research Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and co-director of the Washington University Center of Regenerative Medicine, has received the 2021 Elizabeth Winston Lanier Kappa Delta Award for his research involving the treatment of arthritic joints, growing cartilage from patients’ donor cells and seeding them on a scaffold to create a living joint replacement as a treatment for hip arthritis.

Guilak and his collaborators spent more than 15 years developing the technology. He and co-investigators Bradley T. Estes and Franklin T. Moutos formed a startup company called Cytex Therapeutics that is advancing the technology.

The Kappa Delta Award recognizes research in musculoskeletal disease or injury that has great potential to advance patient care. Read more on the School of Medicine site.