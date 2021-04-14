THE RECORD

East end project recognized

Brookings Hall

Washington University in St. Louis’ East End Transformation recently was honored by the St. Louis Business Journal as part of its 2021 “Building St. Louis” awards.

The east end project on the Danforth Campus, just across the street from Forest Park, was lauded for its sustainable, flexible design; expansive green space; and contemporary architecture. The project added eight major components — three new academic buildings, an expansion of the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum, two new multiuse facilities, an underground parking garage and the expansive new Ann and Andrew Tisch Park.

Construction began in 2017 and wrapped up in November 2020 with the completion of McKelvey Hall.

Read more about the honor in the St. Louis Business Journal.

