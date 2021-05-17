The View From Here 5.17.21

BFA Junior Exhibition
Sophie Devincenti (left) talks with Nina Huang about her piece “Entropy (Fallen Tresses)” during the BFA Junior Exhibition on April 7. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
3D Printed Ceramics Workshop
A student works on a piece April 2 during a Fox Fridays 3D Printed Ceramics Workshop. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
BFA Junior Exhibition
Julie James views “Through It Like Butter” by Maia Cousins during the BFA Junior Exhibition on April 7. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
public art in Forest Park
Sam Fox School students in the “Itinerant Artworks” class created public art pieces that were displayed April 25 in Forest Park. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Bears softball
The Washington University Bears softball team gathers around during a game against Coe College on May 1, Senior Day. The Bears won the doubleheader, 5-4 and 7-5. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Bears baseball team
The Washington University Bears baseball team plays Wabash College on May 1, Senior Day. The Bears won the doubleheader 5-0 and 15-9. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
support for seniors
A message of support for graduating teammates is drawn on the sidewalk May 1, the Bears softball team’s Senior Day. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
