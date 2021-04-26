The View From Here 4.26.21

A late-season snow covered sculptures around campus April 20, including Rodin's "The Shade" and Calder's "Five Rudders" in Tisch Park. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
New faculty startups and patents were recognized, as were the university’s newest members of the National Academy of Investors, who received custom-made awards from Third Degree Glass. More than 200 faculty members were honored at the April 15 event; they can all be viewed on the event video.
A late-season snow April 20 covered dogwood blooms in the Quad, with the Brookings Hall tower in the background. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Dan Zettwoch (center), Sam Fox School adjunct lecturer, explains the silkscreen process to his class April 9 during a silkscreen workshop at Walker Hall. Observing are (from left) Amanda Greene, Cydney Cherepak and Henry Uhrik. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Sam Fox School graduate student Kruttika Susarla hoses off a silkscreen April 9 to reveal the designs during a silkscreen workshop at Walker Hall. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Dan Zettwoch, Sam Fox School adjunct lecturer, applies paint to a silkscreen to make a print on April 9, during a silkscreen workshop at Walker Hall. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Double tulips are covered during a late-season snow April 20, north of Sumers Welcome Center. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
A view of the interior of McKelvey Hall on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Sam Fentress)
The exterior of McKelvey Hall on the Danforth Campus can be seen March 2. (Photo: Sam Fentress)
