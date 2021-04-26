The View From Here 4.26.21

New faculty startups and patents were recognized, as were the university’s newest members of the National Academy of Investors, who received custom-made awards from Third Degree Glass. More than 200 faculty members were honored at the April 15 event; they can all be viewed on the event video.
New faculty startups and patents were recognized, as were the university’s newest members of the National Academy of Investors, who received custom-made awards from Third Degree Glass. More than 200 faculty members were honored at the April 15 event; they can all be viewed on the event video.
blooms in snow
A late-season snow April 20 covered dogwood blooms in the Quad, with the Brookings Hall tower in the background. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
silkscreen workshop
Dan Zettwoch (center), Sam Fox School adjunct lecturer, explains the silkscreen process to his class April 9 during a silkscreen workshop at Walker Hall. Observing are (from left) Amanda Greene, Cydney Cherepak and Henry Uhrik. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
silkscreen workshop
Sam Fox School graduate student Kruttika Susarla hoses off a silkscreen April 9 to reveal the designs during a silkscreen workshop at Walker Hall. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
silkscreen workshop
Dan Zettwoch, Sam Fox School adjunct lecturer, applies paint to a silkscreen to make a print on April 9, during a silkscreen workshop at Walker Hall. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
blooms in snow
Double tulips are covered during a late-season snow April 20, north of Sumers Welcome Center. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
McKelvey Hall interior
A view of the interior of McKelvey Hall on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Sam Fentress)
McKelvey Hall
The exterior of McKelvey Hall on the Danforth Campus can be seen March 2. (Photo: Sam Fentress)
snow-covered sculpture
A late-season snow covered sculptures around campus April 20, including Rodin’s “The Shade” and Calder’s “Five Rudders” in Tisch Park. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Help celebrate 2021 graduates

Students invited to apply to be a Faith in the Vaccine Ambassador

E-waste recycling, paper shredding April 20 and 27

Notables

Climate Stories winners announced

Dirks joins panel on U.S.-China educational exchanges

Feldman, Khader, Philips elected to American Academy of Microbiology

Obituaries

Larry J. Johnson, longtime employee in environmental health, 68

Charles J. Kilo, professor of clinical medicine, 94

Palghat Ramachandran, professor of engineering, 75

Research Wire

Plant sex chromosomes defy evolutionary models

Olin-Brookings initiative to address opioid epidemic

Graduate student wins NIH fellowship

The View From Here

The View From Here 4.26.21

4.12.21

4.5.21

Washington People

Barbara Kunkel: Prolific researcher, exceptional educator

Eric W. Carson

Jack Kirkland

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20