Zaher wins NIH grant

Hani Zaher, associate professor of biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a four-year $1.2 million award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for a project titled “Reading Frame Maintenance by the Ribosome During Stalling.”
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Get ready for Workday launch in July
Day of Dialogue and Action offers spring resources
Notables
Humphreys named vice president of research society for physician-scientists
Valerio wins career fellowship
Obituaries
Michael E. Hughes, assistant professor of pulmonary medicine, 41
Michael Friedlander, professor emeritus of physics, 92
Research Wire
Grant funds research pushing limits of cyborg insects
Washington People
Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges
Megan Flake: Keeping engineering labs running during the pandemic
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.