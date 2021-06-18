Iannotti speaks during UN nutrition event

Lora Iannotti, associate professor at the Brown School and an expert on maternal and child nutrition, spoke during a panel discussion June 9 about the launch of the UN Nutrition discussion paper on livestock-derived foods and sustainable healthy diets.
The event is part of the World Health Organization’s “Health Talks” series, contributing to the Food Systems Summit Dialogues.
