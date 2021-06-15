Kashua’s ‘Let It Be Morning’ going to Cannes

“Let It Be Morning,” a new film based on the 2006 novel by Sayed Kashua, a doctoral candidate in the comparative literature track for international writers in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, will compete at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Cannes logo

Set in an Arab village under Israeli blockade, “Let It Be Morning” is adapted by Israeli filmmaker Eran Kolirin and will be screened as part of the festival’s Un Certain Regard section, which highlights emerging voices and experimental approaches within world cinema. Kolirin previously won the Heart Throb Jury Prize at Cannes for “The Band’s Visit,” his 2007 debut.

In addition to “Let It Be Morning,” Kashua is author of the novels “Dancing Arabs” (2002), “Second Person Singular” (2010) and “Track Changes” (2017), as well as the essay collection “Native: Dispatches From an Israeli-Palestinian Life” (2016). He is a former columnist for Haaretz as well as creator of the Israeli sitcom “Arab Labor.”

Arguably the world’s premier film showcase, the Cannes Film Festival takes place this year July 6-17. For more information, visit festival-cannes.com.