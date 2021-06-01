THE RECORD

Ling receives NSF CAREER Award

By Brandie Jefferson

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded a Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) Award to Fangqiong Ling, assistant professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis and principal investigator of the Environmental Genomics and Microbiology Lab.

Fangqiong Ling headshot
Ling

The five-year $500,000 award will fund Ling’s research to advance the science of wastewater-based epidemiology — tracking the spread of infectious disease using microbial biomarkers in wastewater. To do this, Ling will develop a new computational framework to model urban populations from microbiomes in wastewater; and develop and validate tools to better use wastewater surveillance data. The research can improve wastewater-based epidemiology sampling programs and data interpretation. One of the project’s educational programs will involve collaboration with the mySci program at the university’s Institute for School Partnership.

Ling’s Environmental Genomics and Microbiology Lab uses computational and experimental research to study bacteria at the boundaries of built and natural environments. She explores the use of microbiomes as environmental sensors for use in public health and ecosystem health.

Ling is one of multiple Washington University recipients of the prestigious CAREER award, a foundation-wide program that supports early-career faculty who have the potential to serve as academic role models through outstanding research, excellent education and the integration of education and research within the context of their organization’s mission.

