Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum reopens to public June 23

The Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum at Washington University in St. Louis will reopen to the public on Wednesday, June 23.

One of the nation’s finest university art museums, the Kemper Art Museum temporarily closed in March 2020, during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2020-21 academic year, galleries were available to the campus community but remained closed to the public.

Museum summer hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. No reservations are required, but museum occupancy is limited and all visitors to campus must complete the university’s self-screening either prior to visiting or at the museum’s Welcome Desk. WashU students, faculty and staff should continue to follow university COVID-19 safety protocols.

All museum visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing. Paper masks will be available on-site for anyone who needs one. Hand sanitizer is available throughout the museum, and high-touch surfaces are cleaned throughout the day. The Coffee Bar remains closed until further notice. The Museum Shop is open.

In addition to selections from the permanent collection, current exhibitions include “smoke, signals, space” and “A Thing like You and Me,” featuring artworks by the MFA in Visual Art students in the 2021 and 2020 graduating classes of the Sam Fox School’s Graduate School of Art; “Women’s Work,” the Arthur Greenberg Undergraduate Curatorial Fellowship Exhibition; the site-specific mural “Christine Sun Kim: Stacking Traumas”; and the video work “Amy Sillman: After Metamorphoses.”

For more information, visit kemperartmuseum.wustl.edu.