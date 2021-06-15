Obituary: Mark Franklin, former professor of engineering, 81

Mark A. Franklin, former professor of electrical engineering and computer science at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, who taught for four decades, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease in Berkeley, Calif. He was 81.
Franklin joined the Washington University faculty in 1970 and retired in 2011 as the Hugo F. and Ina Champ Urbauer Professor of Engineering. His work focused on computer architecture and parallel processing approaches and pioneered unique mappings between algorithms and novel hardware design. He co-wrote several books and more than 100 technical papers.
Franklin is survived by two children: son Jonathan Ajo-Franklin (Caroline) of Houston, and daughter Laura (Andrew) Franklin-Hall of Toronto and New York City; five grandchildren; and a brother, David (Fran) Franklin.
A memorial service will be held in early fall 2021. To attend in person or virtually, contact Jonathan.ajofranklin@gmail.com.
Read the full obituary on the engineering website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.