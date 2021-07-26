Carter receives ‘leaders who care’ award

Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer at Washington University in St. Louis, received an award from a campus safety organization.
The Campus Leaders Who Care Award from the Campus Safety, Health, and Environmental Management Association (CSHEMA) is given to senior administrators in recognition of their commitment and contributions to enhance the culture of safety at their institutions.
The award recognizes Carter’s efforts to implement the WashU Safe app; improve lone-worker safety on the campuses; reduce pedestrian, bicycle and e-scooter injuries on the Danforth Campus; and his leadership during COVID-19, providing housing for medical workers and emergency responders and co-leading the Danforth Campus’s COVID-19 operational response.
Past WashU recipients of this award include Walt Davis, Steve Hoffner, Holden Thorp and Henry Webber. A virtual awards ceremony was held July 26.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.