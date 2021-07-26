Carter receives ‘leaders who care’ award

Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer at Washington University in St. Louis, received an award from a campus safety organization.

Carter displays the CSHEMA award. (Courtesy photo)

The Campus Leaders Who Care Award from the Campus Safety, Health, and Environmental Management Association (CSHEMA) is given to senior administrators in recognition of their commitment and contributions to enhance the culture of safety at their institutions.

The award recognizes Carter’s efforts to implement the WashU Safe app; improve lone-worker safety on the campuses; reduce pedestrian, bicycle and e-scooter injuries on the Danforth Campus; and his leadership during COVID-19, providing housing for medical workers and emergency responders and co-leading the Danforth Campus’s COVID-19 operational response.

Past WashU recipients of this award include Walt Davis, Steve Hoffner, Holden Thorp and Henry Webber. A virtual awards ceremony was held July 26.