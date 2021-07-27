Moeller wins Heyrovsky Prize for electrochemistry

Moeller

Kevin Moeller, professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won the 2021 Jaroslav Heyrovsky Prize for Molecular Electrochemistry. The prize is awarded annually by the International Society of Electrochemistry to a scientist who has made an important contribution to the field of molecular electrochemistry in the last five years.

In his nomination letter, Moeller’s longtime collaborator and past Heyrovsky Prize winner Daniel Little, distinguished research professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of California, Santa Barbara, described Moeller as a “scholar of the highest caliber,” whose contributions to the field of molecular electrochemistry are not only of great importance but also “refreshing for their creativity, elegance, insight and practical utility.”

Moeller’s research focuses broadly on the use of electrochemistry as a synthetic tool for constructing everything from complex organic molecules to two-dimensional addressable surfaces. Little also said that Moeller has played a seminal role in the recent renaissance of organic electrochemistry and its current widespread acceptance by the synthetic chemistry community.

