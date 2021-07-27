THE RECORD

Moeller wins Heyrovsky Prize for electrochemistry

By Shawn Ballard
Moeller
Moeller

Kevin Moeller, professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won the 2021 Jaroslav Heyrovsky Prize for Molecular Electrochemistry. The prize is awarded annually by the International Society of Electrochemistry to a scientist who has made an important contribution to the field of molecular electrochemistry in the last five years.

In his nomination letter, Moeller’s longtime collaborator and past Heyrovsky Prize winner Daniel Little, distinguished research professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of California, Santa Barbara, described Moeller as a “scholar of the highest caliber,” whose contributions to the field of molecular electrochemistry are not only of great importance but also “refreshing for their creativity, elegance, insight and practical utility.”

Moeller’s research focuses broadly on the use of electrochemistry as a synthetic tool for constructing everything from complex organic molecules to two-dimensional addressable surfaces. Little also said that Moeller has played a seminal role in the recent renaissance of organic electrochemistry and its current widespread acceptance by the synthetic chemistry community.

Read more on the Arts & Sciences website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

University offers new bachelor’s degree in data science

Update on international travel for fall semester

Chancellor marks Workday’s launch July 1

Notables

Wanzo wins Eisner Award, Hatfield Book Prize

Moeller wins Heyrovsky Prize for electrochemistry

Epps testifies before Supreme Court commission

Obituaries

Carl Wellman, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, 94

Robert Wykes, professor emeritus of music, 95

Regina Abel, occupational therapy instructor, 70

Research Wire

Krawczynski to examine role of water in volcanoes, Earth’s evolution

Yang to study two-dimensional quantum materials

Moon to engineer microbes to control heat production

The View From Here

7.7.21

5.17.21

4.26.21

Washington People

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20