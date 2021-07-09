New student representatives named to Board of Trustees

The Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees has four new student representatives for 2021-22.

The undergraduate representatives are:

Tennyson Holmes , a senior from Cincinnati who is studying political science with a double minor in sociology and legal studies, all in Arts & Sciences; and

The graduate student representatives are:

Bryanna Brown , who is pursuing a master’s in business administration from Olin Business School; and

After graduation, Holmes plans to go to law school and become an attorney. Smith intends to attend medical school and eventually pursue a career in pediatric medicine.

Brown, who previously served at Teach for America, is also a Pivot 314 Fellow, aiming to increase the presence of people of color in business.

Burks studies the molecular genetic mechanisms of lipid homeostasis in the context of cardiovascular disease.

Learn more about the students on the Board of Trustees website.