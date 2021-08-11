Postdoc wins training grant

Joe Rowles, a postdoctoral research associate working with Gary Patti in chemistry in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a Molecular Oncology Training Grant to support his participation in the Siteman Cancer Center’s Cancer Biology Pathway Program. The program provides training in the biology of cancer and opportunities for future cancer research.
