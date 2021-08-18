Tao named chief of pediatric radiology

Tao

Ting Y. Tao, MD, PhD, assistant professor of radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named chief of the pediatric radiology section in the university’s Department of Radiology. She began her new position July 1.

Tao also has assumed the role of radiologist-in-chief at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

“We are delighted that Dr. Tao will be leading the pediatric radiology section,” said Richard L. Wahl, MD, the Elizabeth E. Mallinckrodt Professor, head of the Department of Radiology and director of Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology. “With her background and experience, she is an outstanding choice for this important academic leadership role. Dr. Tao has extensive clinical and educational experience at children’s hospitals. We were most impressed by her commitment to growing our pediatric radiology services clinically, educationally and academically.”

