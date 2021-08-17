THE RECORD

Loeb Teaching Fellow announced

Riaz

Noor Riaz, MD, a pediatric hospitalist, has been named the 2021-23 Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Teaching Fellow at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The fellowship program was established in 2004 with a gift from Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb to advance education. The program also is supported by The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital. The two-year fellowship provides recipients with extra time to focus on implementing innovative ideas to enhance the education of medical students, residents and fellows.

“The Loebs have had an immeasurable impact on the culture of medical education at Washington University,” said Eva Aagaard, MD, vice chancellor for medical education, the Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Professor of Medical Education and senior associate dean for education.

Read more about Riaz’s plans on the School of Medicine site.

