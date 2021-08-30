Washington University Review of Philosophy launches

The Washington University Review of Philosophy, a new annual journal of professional philosophy edited by undergraduate students, has published its inaugural issue.
In their introduction, co-editors-in-chief Nathan Hirscher and Rohan Srivastava, both juniors in Arts & Sciences, note that the journal was conceived at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and “seeks to bridge the gap between academic philosophy and the everyday reader, making philosophical substantive ideas accessible to a general audience.”
The first issue, released Aug. 18, is centered on the theme of aesthetics, with topics ranging from aesthetic courage and pragmatist aesthetics to Black aesthetics, graffiti and “high-cost” art. Also included are interviews with contemporary philosophers Lorenzo Baldini, Elizabeth Millán Brusslan, Tom Cochrane, Anna Christina Ribeiro and Paul C. Taylor, as well as a reappraisal of art critic Clive Bell (1881-1964).
The journal is published in an online, open-access format in cooperation with the Philosophy Documentation Center. For more information, or to view the inaugural issue, visit www.pdcnet.org/wurop.
