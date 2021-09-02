Carpenter appointed OISS interim director

Ariel Carpenter, director of student life and international services at Claremont Graduate University, joined Washington University in St. Louis on Sept. 1 as interim director of the Office for International Students and Scholars, said Mark Kamimura-Jimenez, associate vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion. Carpenter will serve in the role for 18 months.
Carpenter has experience directing the day-to-day operations of international services offices and leading first-year experience and peer-mentoring programs.
In addition, Jason Marquart, manager of international students and scholar services at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, will return to Washington University on Sept. 20 to serve as associate director of the Office for International Students and Scholars. Marquart previously had served as an OISS senior adviser.
