Mustakeem joins historian lectureship program

Sowande’ Mustakeem, associate professor of history and of African and African American studies, both in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been appointed to the Organization of American Historians’ (OAH) Distinguished Lectureship Program.

Created in 1981, the OAH Distinguished Lectureship Program is a speakers bureau dedicated to sharing American history. It includes nearly 600 historians who are outstanding scholars in their field. OAH Distinguished Lecturers may be scheduled for keynote speeches, open and private lectures, seminars or workshops on college campuses and public events sponsored by historical societies, museums, libraries and humanities councils. Each agrees to present one lecture on behalf of the organization each academic year and to donate their lecture fee to the organization.

Mustakeem, one of 23 historians appointed by the OAH in 2021, is author of “Slavery at Sea: Terror, Sex, and Sickness in the Middle Passage.” The book won the Wesley Logan Prize in 2017 (jointly awarded by The American Historical Association and The Association for the Study of African American Life) for the best book on the history of the African diaspora, as well as a 2020 Dred Scott Freedom Award. An audio book version was released earlier this year.