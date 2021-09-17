Toppins explores history of Madame Binh Graphics Collective

Aggie Toppins, associate professor and chair of design in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, has contributed a chapter to “Baseline Shift: Untold Stories of Women in Graphic Design History.”

Titled “Collective Authorship and Shared Process: The Madame Binh Graphics Collective,” Toppins’ essay explores the work and legacy of the radical all-woman, anti-imperialist design collaborative. Founded in New York City in 1975, and active through the early 1980s, the group created posters, prints and street art on anti-racist subjects and in support of national liberation movements.

In all, “Baseline Shift” features 15 essays highlighting women whose work has shaped, shifted and formed graphic design as we know it today. The book is forthcoming in October from Princeton Architectural Press, and edited by Briar Levit, a designer and associate professor of graphic design at Portland State University in Portland, Ore.

For more information, visit papress.com.