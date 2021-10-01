THE RECORD

Diabetes research center receives $4.3 million NIH grant

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has awarded $4.3 million to renew the Washington University in St. Louis Center for Diabetes Translation Research (WU-CDTR). 

Originally funded in 2011, WU-CDTR is the intellectual home of a network of investigators conducting cutting-edge research on the root causes of diabetes inequities. The WU-CDTR seeks to advance the science of diabetes translation research with the ultimate aim of achieving health equity.

Haire-Joshu

The center’s goal is to advance a rigorous, scientific evidence base to inform the dissemination, implementation and sustainability of effective interventions for populations at risk of diabetes disparities.

“Building on our success over the last 10 years, we are excited to hone our efforts to address health disparities and advance equity,” said Debra Haire-Joshu, the Joyce and Chauncy Buchheit Professor in Public Health at the Brown School and the center’s director.

A team of researchers affiliated with the Washington University School of Medicine, the Brown School, the Council on Black Health at Drexel University, and the University of Missouri-Columbia lead the center. The director will remain Haire-Joshu, who also leads the Brown School’s Center for Obesity Prevention and Policy Research.

