THE RECORD

Lai to evaluate diversity training for law enforcement

Lai

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has awarded Calvin Lai, assistant professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, a grant for evaluation of community policing programs.

The $349,886 grant will support Lai’s evaluation of a diversity training program for thousands of law enforcement members. That program is being developed by CNA, a nonprofit research and analysis organization located in Arlington, Va.

The grant was funded through the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services Office, which recently allotted $33 million in funding to various organizations to advance the practice of community policing in law enforcement.

