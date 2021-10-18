THE RECORD

Colonna receives NIH grants

Marco Colonna, the Robert Rock Belliveau Professor of Pathology and Immunology at the School of Medicine, received a four-year $1.7 million grant from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for diabetes, digestive and kidney diseases extramural research, and a one-year $1.6 million grant from the National Institute On Aging of the NIH for research titled “TREM2 in microglia biology and Alzheimer’s disease.”

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Nominations open for Ethic of Service Award

Memorial service set for Mel Brown

Women’s Society to host annual ‘Composing a Life’ event

Notables

Undergraduates win international HOSA award

Graduate students win national sculpture honors

Allen recognized for legal work

Obituaries

Memorial service set for Mel Brown

Allen Sclaroff, professor of clinical otolaryngology, 75

Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67

Research Wire

Colonna receives NIH grants

Hultgren to study allergy and infectious diseases

Bloom receives NIH grant for extramural research programs

The View From Here

10.11.21

9.13.21

8.25.21

Washington People

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20