Colonna receives NIH grants

Marco Colonna, the Robert Rock Belliveau Professor of Pathology and Immunology at the School of Medicine, received a four-year $1.7 million grant from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for diabetes, digestive and kidney diseases extramural research, and a one-year $1.6 million grant from the National Institute On Aging of the NIH for research titled “TREM2 in microglia biology and Alzheimer’s disease.”
