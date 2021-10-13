Memorial service set for Mel Brown

A memorial service in celebration of the life of Mel Brown will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 23 in Graham Chapel at Washington University in St. Louis. Brown, a former member of the university’s Board of Trustees and longtime university volunteer, died Sept. 1, 2020.

A reception will follow in Crowder Courtyard, Anheuser-Busch Hall. Parking is available in the Danforth University Center and Snow Way garages. The memorial also will be available to view remotely via livestream.

All attending the service will be required to fill out the COVID-19 visitor self-screening tool before coming to campus and wear a mask while indoors.

For additional information or to make special arrangements, call 833-284-4698 or email specialevents@wustl.edu.