The View From Here 05.06.24
Runners take off from the starting line during the Greater St. Louis Marathon April 27 in downtown St. Louis. There were races for all abilities, from a full marathon to a 1-mile family fun run. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Dean David H. Perlmutter, MD, welcomes attendees to the “Eras of the Microbiome” symposium, held April 25-26 at the School of Medicine. The symposium honored the work of gut microbiome pioneer Jeffrey I. Gordon, MD, and celebrated the careers of researchers who have trained in Gordon’s lab, a number of whom have become leaders in the field of microbiome research. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Jeffrey Gordon, MD, (right) of the School of Medicine, speaks with Andy Newman, vice chair of WashU’s Board of Trustees, during a break at the “Eras of the Microbiome” symposium. The gathering honored Gordon’s pioneering work in gut microbiome research, which has focused on understanding and treating childhood malnutrition. A recent gift from Newman helped Gordon establish the Newman Initiative for Childhood Malnutrition, now called the Child Undernutrition Program (CUP). (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Students enjoy the end of the semester at Dr. G’s Fun House April 30 on Mudd Field. (Photo: Jenny Sinamon)
The 95th Annual Fashion Design Show took place April 27 in Holmes Lounge. The show featured capstone collections by graduating fashion design majors. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
The Sam Fox School presents its 95th Annual Fashion Design Show April 27 in Holmes Lounge. One of the oldest such events in the nation, the evening featured dozens of models wearing scores of outfits with themes of place, material and environment. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Guests mingle at the seventh annual Celebration of Inventors, hosted by the Office of Technology Management April 25 at the School of Medicine. (Courtesy photo)
A runner gives a spectator a high-five during the Greater St. Louis Marathon on April 27 in downtown St. Louis. This year, WashU was a partner for the Greater St. Louis Marathon. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
The WashU Bear helps to cheer on runners taking part in the Greater St. Louis Marathon, held April 27. This year’s marathon course traveled past historic landmarks, neighborhoods and attractions as well as the new Jeffrey T. Fort Neuroscience Research Building on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
The annual Civic Scholars celebration, held April 21 in Umrath Hall Lounge, recognizes three cohorts of Gephardt Institute Civic Scholars. The event was an opportunity for scholars and their supporters to connect with each other and reflect on their achievements. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)
Clara McLeod, earth and planetary sciences librarian and the widow of James E. McLeod, celebrates students at the James E. McLeod Honors and Awards Ceremony April 29 in Simon Hall. Students were recognized for demonstrating a commitment to promoting expression of Black culture, history and values in academic pursuits and community service. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Members of the WashU Robotics Club walk to McKelvey Hall to host their annual showcase April 21. The showcase featured five projects and provided opportunities for those passionate about robotics and tech to mingle and learn more about the club. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Recording artist Iyaz poses with students at WILD (Walk In Lay Down), the annual student-organized spring concert, April 26 in the Field House. Popular rapper Joey Bada$$ headlined the show. Opening acts also included pop rock band THEM and Non-Euclidean Geometry, a band composed of WashU students. (Photo: Jin Park/Washington University)
The largest student-organized event at WashU, WILD (Walk in Lay Down), was held April 26 in the Field House. The annual spring concert featured the opening act rock girl band THEM and headliner rapper Joey Bada$$. (Photo: Joseph Kim/Washington University)
