Mitra wins grant to expand opportunities for underrepresented students

Robi D. Mitra, professor of genetics and the Alvin Goldfarb Distinguished Professor of Computational Biology at the School of Medicine, received a five-year $1.6 million grant from the National Human Genome Research Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Expanding opportunities in genomic research for underrepresented students.”
