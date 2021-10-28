THE RECORD

Mitra wins grant to expand opportunities for underrepresented students

Robi D. Mitra, professor of genetics and the Alvin Goldfarb Distinguished Professor of Computational Biology at the School of Medicine, received a five-year $1.6 million grant from the National Human Genome Research Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Expanding opportunities in genomic research for underrepresented students.”

