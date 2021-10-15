THE RECORD

Hultgren to study allergy and infectious diseases

Scott J. Hultgren, the Helen L Stoever Professor of molecular microbiology at the School of Medicine, received a five-year $2.4 million grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for allergy and infectious diseases research.

