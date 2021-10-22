THE RECORD

Morris receives grant for stem cell research

Samantha A. Morris, associate professor of developmental biology and of genetics at Washington University School of Medicine, received a four-year $1.5 million grant from the New York Stem Cell Foundation to support her research as a New York Stem Cell Foundation Robertson Investigator.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Parking offers update

Nominations open for Ethic of Service Award

Memorial service set for Mel Brown

Notables

Barnes, Loomis win Packard grant for increasing diversity in STEM

Two students participate in German-American Sister Cities Youth Forum

Undergraduates win international HOSA award

Obituaries

Memorial service set for Mel Brown

Allen Sclaroff, professor of clinical otolaryngology, 75

Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67

Research Wire

Morris receives grant for stem cell research

Philip receives NIH grant for neuroscience research

Colonna receives NIH grants

The View From Here

10.11.21

9.13.21

8.25.21

Washington People

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Laura Escobar Vega: Building mathematical bridges

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20