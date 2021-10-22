Samantha A. Morris, associate professor of developmental biology and of genetics at Washington University School of Medicine, received a four-year $1.5 million grant from the New York Stem Cell Foundation to support her research as a New York Stem Cell Foundation Robertson Investigator.
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Nominations open for Ethic of Service Award
Notables
Barnes, Loomis win Packard grant for increasing diversity in STEM
Two students participate in German-American Sister Cities Youth Forum
Obituaries
Memorial service set for Mel Brown
Allen Sclaroff, professor of clinical otolaryngology, 75
Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67
Research Wire
Morris receives grant for stem cell research
Philip receives NIH grant for neuroscience research
Washington People
Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.