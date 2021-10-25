Olin’s MBA entrepreneurship program earns top ranking

Washington University in St. Louis’ Olin Business School took the top spot for the third consecutive year in a ranking of master’s in business administration entrepreneurship programs by business education news outlet Poets & Quants. The online publication unveiled the rankings Oct. 25.
The ranking was based on an analysis of 16 components of a school’s entrepreneurship program. They included factors such as number of startups launched; available elective courses in entrepreneurship; students in entrepreneurship clubs; and percentage of MBA students taking related courses.
“I am beyond gratified — but not surprised — to learn that WashU Olin’s MBA entrepreneurship program has again topped the Poets & Quants ranking,” said Mark P. Taylor, dean of Olin Business School. “Our decisive claim on that ranking this year is a testament to the priority we place on sparking the entrepreneurial spirit in our students.”
A livestreamed event focused on entrepreneurship education, including a panel with Olin students and alumni who have founded startups, will take place Nov. 17. Read more on the Olin blog.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.