Olin’s MBA entrepreneurship program earns top ranking

Washington University in St. Louis’ Olin Business School took the top spot for the third consecutive year in a ranking of master’s in business administration entrepreneurship programs by business education news outlet Poets & Quants. The online publication unveiled the rankings Oct. 25.

The ranking was based on an analysis of 16 components of a school’s entrepreneurship program. They included factors such as number of startups launched; available elective courses in entrepreneurship; students in entrepreneurship clubs; and percentage of MBA students taking related courses.

“I am beyond gratified — but not surprised — to learn that WashU Olin’s MBA entrepreneurship program has again topped the Poets & Quants ranking,” said Mark P. Taylor, dean of Olin Business School. “Our decisive claim on that ranking this year is a testament to the priority we place on sparking the entrepreneurial spirit in our students.” 

A livestreamed event focused on entrepreneurship education, including a panel with Olin students and alumni who have founded startups, will take place Nov. 17. Read more on the Olin blog.

