Two students participate in German-American Sister Cities Youth Forum

FOCUS ST. LOUIS

Two Washington University in St. Louis first-year students, Essete Workineh and Johnny Yeldham, both in Arts & Sciences, are among 11 St. Louisans selected to participate in the German-American Sister Cities Youth Forum, a virtual exchange designed to engage young civic leaders in Germany and the U.S. in a trans-Atlantic dialogue about issues confronting their local communities.

Throughout the  fall, the students will meet with their counterparts in Stuttgart, Germany, to discuss climate change and sustainability; diversity, equity and inclusion; and the importance of civic engagement and youth participation in their communities.

Workineh and Yeldham are graduates of Youth Leadership St. Louis, the FOCUS St. Louis program that connects and empowers St. Louis youth. FOCUS St. Louis is one five U.S. organizations selected to be a partner on the German-American Sister Cities Youth Forum.

