Undergraduates win international HOSA award

Blaydon (left) and Li (Courtesy photo)

Washington University in St. Louis undergraduates Lauren Blaydon and Anna Li recently won first place in an emergency preparedness competition through the HOSA–Future Health Professionals organization.

HOSA includes students of all ages and promotes health science. The 2021 HOSA CERT Skills competition took place at the organization’s annual virtual leadership conference, which drew 54 chartered associations, including some international members.

Blaydon, who is majoring in chemistry and in psychology, both in Arts & Sciences, and Li, a biomedical engineering major at the McKelvey School of Engineering, qualified for the international competition after placing first at the state level.

Blaydon and Li’s event focused on disaster preparedness and response, testing skills like closing a wound, using a splint and medical evaluations of a patient in distress. Sophia Hayes, professor of chemistry and interim vice dean of graduate education, served as their mentor.

