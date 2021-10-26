Woodard named outstanding researcher by radiology society

Woodard

Pamela K. Woodard, the Hugh Monroe Wilson Professor of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named the 2021 Outstanding Researcher by the Radiological Society of North America. The honor recognizes those who make significant contributions to radiologic research and pioneer change in the industry.

Woodard’s translational work at the university’s Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology (MIR) focuses on cardiovascular imaging. She led a landmark trial that established a new standard of care for diagnosing blood clots in the lungs. She also led a team that developed a nanoparticle-based imaging agent to illuminate dangerous plaque in arteries.

