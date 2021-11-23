Faculty, alumni, friends of the university honored at Founders Day

Four faculty were among those recognized at Washington University in St. Louis’ annual Founders Day celebration Nov. 6 at St. Louis Union Station Hotel.

School of Medicine Professor Sarah K. England (left) accepts a Distinguished Faculty award from Chancellor Andrew D. Martin at Founders Day. Kelli Washington, BSBA ’94, immediate past chair of the Alumni Board of Governors, looks on. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)

Established in 1953 to celebrate the institution’s founding 100 years earlier, Founders Day also marks a time when the university community gathers to recognize distinguished alumni, faculty and friends of the university.

Distinguished Alumni Awards

The Distinguished Alumni Awards recognize outstanding professional achievement, public service, exceptional service to Washington University or all three.

Recipients this year are:

Yvonne L. Cordell, JD ’88, partner, Cordell & Cordell;

Joseph E. Cordell, LLM '08, founder and principal partner, Cordell & Cordell;

Ronald G. Evens, AB '61, MD '64, professor emeritus of radiology, Washington University School of Medicine;

Stephen H. Lockhart, AB '77, chief medical officer (retired), Sutter Health;

Merry L. Mosbacher, MBA '82, principal (retired), Edward Jones;

Ebony G. Patterson, MFA '06, artist; and

artist; and Steven G. Segal, BSBA ’82, Executive-in-Residence/Lecturer, Boston University.

Distinguished Faculty Awards

The Distinguished Faculty Awards recognize outstanding commitment to the intellectual and personal development of students.

Brown School Professor Matthew W. Kreuter (left) receives a Distinguished Faculty Award from Chancellor Andrew D. Martin at Founders Day. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)

Recipients this year are:

Sarah K. England, the Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Professor of Medicine; vice chair of research and professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, School of Medicine;

Pauline T. Kim, the Daniel Noyes Kirby Professor of Law, School of Law;

Matthew W. Kreuter, the Kahn Family Professor of Public Health, Brown School; and

the Kahn Family Professor of Public Health, Brown School; and Christopher “Kit” Heath Wellman, professor of philosophy, Arts & Sciences.

Robert S. Brookings Awards

Presented by the Board of Trustees, the Robert S. Brookings Award honors individuals for their extraordinary dedication and generosity to Washington University.

This year’s honorees are: Craig and Nancy Schnuck and Bob Virgil, MBA ’60, DBA ’67, HD ’09, and Gerry Virgil.

To see a recording of the event or for bios on the honorees, visit the Founders Day website.