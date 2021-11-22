Two graduate students working with David Strait, professor of biological anthropology in Arts & Sciences, won doctoral dissertation research grants from the National Science Foundation. Sarah Baumgarten received $31,275 for her project on “Tooth biomechanics in hominins and extant primates.” Rachel Kuzma was awarded $28,998 to support her dissertation project titled “Paleontological and population genetics approaches for reconstructing hominin evolutionary history.”
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Medical experts offer COVID-19 holiday tips
Infectious disease initiative launches
Notables
Bhayani named director of urologic surgery
Student featured on BBC climate special
Obituaries
Colin Eugene Kluender, DBBS grad student, 26
Memorial service set for Mel Brown
Research Wire
Graduate students receive NSF grants
Krawczynski wins grant from Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory
Washington People
Building bridges with computer science
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.