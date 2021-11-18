Infectious disease initiative launches

The Brown School, the Institute for Public Health’s Center for Dissemination and Implementation and the School of Medicine’s Infectious Disease Division at Washington University in St. Louis have launched the Infectious Disease Dissemination and Implementation Science (IDDI) Initiative.

Led by Virginia McKay, research assistant professor at the Brown School, the initiative is designed to cultivate local and applied research related to the uptake and implementation of evidence-based innovations, practices, procedures or policies that reduce the spread and improve the treatment of infectious diseases.

Initially, IDDI will help support implementation research in three areas: sexually transmitted infections and HIV; COVID-19; and antimicrobial resistance. This will take place over the next two years through pilot funding, grant development support, strengthening local partnerships, promoting research collaboration and fostering a national scientific conversation about these topics.

For more information, contact McKay at virginia.mckay@wustl.edu.