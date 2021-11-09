Seáñez receives NIH-funded research career development award

Ismael Seáñez, assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering and of neurosurgery at the School of Medicine at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected as a K12 scholar by the Interdisciplinary Rehabilitation Engineering Research Career Development Program in Movement and Rehabilitation Sciences funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Seáñez

As part of the award, Seáñez will receive funding to support research and career development to understand how spinal cord stimulation changes the behavior of the central nervous system in people with spinal cord injury. In addition, he will attend a movement and rehabilitation sciences clinical boot camp and training event at Northwestern University in 2022, where he will present his research.

The program’s goal is to recruit and train scholars with engineering and other quantitative backgrounds to become successful rehabilitation scientists in basic, translational and/or clinical research; to provide them with an in-depth understanding of rehabilitation patient-centered clinical problems; and to provide career development and mentoring opportunities. The program was created by a consortium of nine institutions in the field.