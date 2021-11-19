Student featured on BBC climate special

Jennifer

Dakotah Jennifer, a senior majoring in English in Arts & Sciences, and a Danforth Scholar, at Washington University in St. Louis, was featured on the BBC’s “Global Climate Debate” news special, featuring leaders gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, for the United Nations’ recent COP26 climate change meeting. The panel included White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy, Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede and other climate policy experts from around the globe.

The event was a part of the BBC “Global Questions” series, presented by Kirsty Wark, which aims to give young people around the world direct access to their leaders. The series first reached out to Jennifer after she wrote an opinion article about cancel culture for Student Life last year, tapping her to present a question on the topic over Zoom.

In this latest appearance, which aired Nov. 1, Jennifer met with a film crew in East St. Louis, Ill., and asked her question posed in front of the Gateway Arch. She asked the experts on the panel how they would foster international collaboration on climate change in light of Chinese and Russian absence from the COP26 conference.