THE RECORD

Undergraduate Antony wins neuroscience award

Irene Antony, a neuroscience major in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won the Trainee Professional Development Award from the Society for Neuroscience.

Irene Antony
Antony

Antony was selected for the award from a common pool of undergraduates, graduate students and postdoctoral fellows who demonstrate scientific merit and excellence in research. She and other recipients participated in the Neuroscience 2021 conference.

“I’m interested in autism and helping patients who have neurodevelopmental disorders,” said Anthony, who is interested in becoming a physician-scientist. “When I think about how deeply I’ve been able to delve into the research side of things, specifically in the genetics that underlie autism, as well as on the clinical side, where I shadow physicians at the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Clinic, I am very grateful for my experiences at WashU.”

Read more from Anthony in this Q&A on the Department of Biology website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Parking team provides December update

Olin, Poets & Quants announce business pitch competition

Medical experts offer COVID-19 holiday tips

Notables

Undergraduate Antony wins neuroscience award

School of Law tax clinic receives $100,000 grant

Faculty, alumni, friends of the university honored at Founders Day

Obituaries

Mark S. Weil, emeritus professor of art history, 82

Colin Eugene Kluender, DBBS grad student, 26

Memorial service set for Mel Brown

Research Wire

Mennerick receives NIH grant

Shaw to study sleep and Alzheimer’s disease

Bowman to research Alzheimer’s disease

The View From Here

11.22.21

11.15.21

11.08.21

Washington People

Building bridges with computer science

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20