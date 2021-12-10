Krawczynski, Nagy receive NASA grant

Henric Krawczynski, the Wayman Crow Professor of Physics in Arts & Sciences, and Johanna Nagy, assistant professor of physics, received a two-year $459,050 award from NASA to test an array of quantum sensors — and a super-compact system to cool the sensors to one hundredth of a degree Celsius above absolute zero — on a one-day balloon flight to be launched from Fort Sumner, New Mexico, in 2023.
Read more on the Department of Physics website.
