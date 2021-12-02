Plutynski wins Lakatos Award

Anya Plutynski, associate professor of philosophy in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has won the 2021 Lakatos Award for her 2018 book “Explaining Cancer: Finding Order in Disorder.”

The Lakatos Award is given by the London School of Economics (LSE) in honor of an outstanding contribution to the philosophy of science. It is named after Imre Lakatos, a noted philosopher of mathematics and science at LSE, and funded by the Geneva-based Latsis Foundation.

Plutynski is a historian and philosopher of biology and medicine whose research explores the roles of modeling in science and scientific explanation. “Explaining Cancer” is a consideration of the philosophical questions that emerge in cancer science. Using case studies of scientific practice, Plutynski turns her attention to broader debates about the relationship between disease and health, genetic causation, disease classification and the nature of scientific explanation.

