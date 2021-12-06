THE RECORD

Raji to research imaging biomarkers in Alzheimer’s disease

Cyrus A. Raji, MD, PhD, assistant professor of radiology and of neurology at the School of Medicine, received a one-year $2.3 million grant from the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Neuroinflammation and Alzheimer’s disease imaging biomarkers in midlife obesity.”

