Sotiras to study heterogenity in Alzheimer’s disease

Aristeidis Sotiras, assistant professor of radiology at the School of Medicine, received a five-year $2.8 million grant from the National Institutes on Aging of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Advanced machine learning algorithms that integrate multi-modal neuroimaging to quantify the heterogeneity in Alzheimer’s disease.”
