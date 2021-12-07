Steering committee formed to guide efforts for Black youth in St. Louis

HomeGrown StL, an initiative born of the Brown School’s Race and Opportunity Lab at Washington University in St. Louis, recently formed a Regional Steering Committee (RSC) to provide direct community governance.

The RSC is comprised of 25 senior-level decision-makers from across the region who seek to be intentional about organizing and aligning regional strategies and infrastructures to address the critical issues impacting Black boys and young men ages 12-29 in the St. Louis region.

“The RSC is a civic governance group of organizations in which citizens come together and assume responsibility for the outcomes that they want to see within the community,” said Sean Joe, the Benjamin E. Youngdahl Professor of Social Development at the Brown School and founder and director of HomeGrown StL. “It will help fortify the region’s commitment to strategies that impact the lives of Black boys and young men and contribute to the region’s economic health.”

