Four neuroscience faculty members receive R01 grants

Four faculty members in the Department of Neuroscience at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis — Yao Chen, Thomas Papouin, Jason Yi and Guoyan Zhao — have been awarded their first R01 grants through the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This funding will support research critical to understanding the cellular and molecular processes occurring during neurodevelopment and in contexts such as dementia and other cognitive disorders.
Read more on the Department of Neuroscience website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.