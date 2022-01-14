THE RECORD

Wang receives NASA grant

Alian Wang
Wang

Alian Wang, research professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a three-year $570,828 award from NASA.

The funding is for research titled “Heterogeneous Electrochemical Process Induced by Energetic Electrons on Planetary Bodies.”

