Davis, Maragh-Lloyd discuss legacy of Ebony and Jet Feb. 17

Two Washington University in St. Louis faculty members will take part in a panel discussion about the history and legacy of Ebony and Jet magazines at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis (CAM).

Co-sponsored by WashU’s Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity (CRE2), the talk will explore the prominent roles Ebony and Jet have played in shaping Black media and visual culture since the mid-20th century. Speakers will include CRE2 founding director Adrienne Davis, the William M. Van Cleve Professor of Law and professor of organizational behavior at Olin Business School; and Raven Maragh-Lloyd, assistant professor of African and African American studies and of film and media studies, both in Arts & Sciences.

Curator and art historian Bridget R. Cooks, author of “Exhibiting Blackness,” will moderate. Other panelists will include St. Louis American reporter Danielle Brown and Saint Louis University’s Christopher Tinson, associate professor of African American studies. Attendees are encouraged to share thoughts, memories and anecdotes about the meaning of Ebony and Jet in their lives. A photo booth will be available for guests to take complimentary photos of themselves in the style of Ebony and/or Jet covers.

The event is held in conjunction with “Heads,” an exhibition by conceptual photographer Lorna Simpson, who has developed a wide-ranging body of work based on archival Ebony and Jet images. For more information, visit camstl.org.