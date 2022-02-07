Sachs named fellow at USC-Brookings health policy initiative

Sachs

Rachel Sachs, the Treiman Professor of Law at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected as a nonresident fellow at the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy.

The initiative, a partnership between the Economic Studies program at Brookings and the USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics, aims to inform the national health-care debate with rigorous, evidence-based analysis leading to practical recommendations using the collaborative strengths of USC and Brookings.

The Initiative was founded by Leonard D. Schaeffer to improve health policy by supporting high-quality research.

Sachs is a renowned expert on health law and drug regulation.