Mann honored by American College of Cardiology

Mann

Douglas L. Mann, MD, the Ada L. Steininger Professor of Cardiology at the School of Medicine, has received the American College of Cardiology’s (ACC) 2022 Distinguished Scientist Award in the translational domain category.

Mann is one of 20 award recipients who will be recognized in April at the ACC’s annual scientific sessions in Washington. The Distinguished Scientist Award-Translational Domain is awarded to an ACC fellow who has made major contributions to the advancement of scientific knowledge in the field of cardiovascular disease. The award is given to three recipients, one each in the basic, clinical and translational domains. Recipients are nominated by their peers and then selected by the ACC Awards Committee.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.